Feb. 23, 2018

BY Chabella Guzman | February 23, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.02 (-0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.02 (-0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.02 (-0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.69 (-0.02)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.69 (-0.02)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.02 (-0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.99 (-0.01)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.69 (-0.02)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.19 (-0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.91 (-0.02)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 4.13
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.73
  • New Alliance – 4.74
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.18
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –  4.14
  • West Plains/Alliance –  4.73
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.03
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.08

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.25 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.25 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.25 (-0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.14 (-0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.17 (-0.01)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.27 (-0.01)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.29 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.17 (-0.01)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.32 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.23 (-0.01)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 3.62
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.44
  • New Allaince – 3.47
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.57
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –3.60
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.58

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.97 (+0.04)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – 27
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
