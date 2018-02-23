Feb. 23, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.02 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.02 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.02 (-0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.69 (-0.02)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.69 (-0.02)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.02 (-0.02)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.99 (-0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.69 (-0.02)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.19 (-0.02)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.91 (-0.02)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.13
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.73
- New Alliance – 4.74
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.18
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.14
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.73
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.03
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.08
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.25 (-0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.25 (-0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.25 (-0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.14 (-0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.17 (-0.01)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.27 (-0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.29 (Steady)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.17 (-0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.32 (Steady)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.23 (-0.01)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.62
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.44
- New Allaince – 3.47
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.57
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.60
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.58
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.97 (+0.04)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote