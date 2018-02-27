Feb. 27, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.25 (+0.14)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.25 (+0.14)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.25 (+0.14)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.89 (+0.12)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.89 (+0.12)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.23 (+0.12)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.26 (+0.11)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.89 (+0.11)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.39 (+0.11)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.11 (+0.11)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.33
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.92
- New Alliance – 4.92
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.38
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.34
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.93
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.22
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.23
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.31 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.31 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.31 (+0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.18 (+0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.21 (+0.02)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.32 (+0.02)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.32 (+0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.21 (+0.02)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.35 (+0.02)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.28 (+0.02)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.65
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.47
- New Allaince – 3.50
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.60
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.66
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.47
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.99 (+0.04)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote