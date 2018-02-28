Feb. 28, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.42 (+0.17)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.42 (+0.17)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.42 (+0.17)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 5.08 (+0.18)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 5.08 (+0.18)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.40 (+0.17)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.43 (+0.17)
- West Plains/Alliance – 5.08 (+0.19)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.19 (Basis Change)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.30 (+0.19)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.54
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.94
- New Alliance – 4.94
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.54
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.50
- West Plains/Alliance – 5.09
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.36
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.54
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.34 (+0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.34 (+0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.34 (+0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.22 (+0.04)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.25 (+0.04)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.35 (+0.03)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.34 (+0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.25 (+0.04)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.41 (+0.06)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.32 (+0.04)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.67
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.48
- New Alliance – 3.51
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.62
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.67
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.52
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 9.06 (+0.07)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote