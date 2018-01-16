Jan. 16, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.34 (-0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.34 (-0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.34 (-0.04)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.42 (-0.04)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.42 (-0.04)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.38 (-0.04)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.39 (-0.04)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.42 (-0.04)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.22 (-0.04)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.29 (-0.04)
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.05 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.05 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.05 (+0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.96 (+0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 2.99 (+0.02)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.06 (+0.02)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.11 (+0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 2.99 (+0.02)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.15 (+0.03)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.05 (+0.02)
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.29
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote