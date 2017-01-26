class="single single-post postid-211269 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Jan. 26, 2017

BY Chabella Guzman | January 26, 2017
Home News Area Cash Prices

Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.04 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.04 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.04 (+0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.52 (+0.02)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 3.52 (+0.02)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.04 (+0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.03 (+0.02)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.60 (+0.02)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 2.95 (+0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.04 (+0.02)

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.14 (-0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.14 (-0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.14 (-0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.05 (-0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.08 (-0.02)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.18 (-0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.17 (-0.02)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.08 (-0.03)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.24 (-0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.15 (-0.03)

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 30
    • New Alliance – 30
    • Trinidad – 30
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 30
    • Northern Feed –30
    • New Alliance – 30
    • Trinidad – 30
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 33
    • Trinidad – 33
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 30
    • Trinidad – 30
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 30

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments