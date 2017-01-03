Jan. 3, 2017

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 2.74 (-0.05)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 2.74 (-0.05)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 2.74 (-0.05)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.29(-0.04)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 3.29 (-0.04)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 2.74 (-0.04)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 2.73 (-0.07)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.30 (-0.04)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 2.69 (-0.04)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.74 (-0.04)
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.04 (+0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.04 (+0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.04 (+0.04)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.99 (+0.06)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.02 (+0.08)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.05 (+0.04)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.03 (+0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.00 (+0.04)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.16 (+0.04)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.04 (+0.03)
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 30
- New Alliance – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 30
- Northern Feed –30
- New Alliance – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 33
- Trinidad – 33
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 30
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote