Jan. 9, 2018

BY Chabella Guzman | January 9, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.51 (+0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.51 (+0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.51 (+0.06)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.54 (+0.06)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.54 (+0.06)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.52 (+0.06)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.50 (+0.06)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.54 (+0.06)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.39 (+0.06)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.46 (+0.06)

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.06 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.06 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.06 (+0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.97 (+0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.00 (+0.02)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.07 (+0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.10 (+0.01)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 2.99 (+0.02)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.09 (+0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.06 (+0.02)

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.17

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – 27
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
