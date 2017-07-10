July 10, 2017

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.57 (+0.14)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.57 (+0.14)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.57 (+0.14)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.97 (Base change)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.97 (Base change)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.57 (+0.14)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.57 (+0.13)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.82 (+0.14)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.37 (+0.14)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.54 (+0.14)
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.57 (+0.09)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.57 (+0.09)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.57 (+0.09)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.44 (+0.12)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.47 (+0.12)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.63 (+0.10)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.64 (+0.11)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.45 (+0.09)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.72 (+0.14)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.55 (+0.18)
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 28
- New Alliance – 28
- Trinidad – 28
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 28
- Northern Feed –28
- New Alliance – 28
- Trinidad – 28
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 33
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 30
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote