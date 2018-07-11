July 11, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.24 (-0.21)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.24 (-0.21)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.29 (-0.21)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.29 (-0.21)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.36 (-0.19)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.36 (-0.19)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.19 (-0.21)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.34 (-0.21)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.36 (-0.20)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.99 (-0.21)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.14 (-0.21)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.24
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.36
- New Alliance – 4.36
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.19
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.35
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.36
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.99
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.14
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.15 (-0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport –3.15 (-0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.15 (-0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.18 (-0.08)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.10 (-0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.15 (-0.03)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.05 (-0.08)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.22 (-0.08)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.03 (-0.07)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.20 (Basis Change)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.97 (-0.08)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.18
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.18
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.18
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.18
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.08
- New Alliance – 3.08
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.13
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.17
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.13
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.15
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 6.98 (-0.18)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – ABI
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote