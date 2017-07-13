July 13, 2017

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.16 (-0.28)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.16 (-0.28)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.16 (-0.28)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.70 (-0.29)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.70 (-0.29)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.15 (-0.28)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.21 (-0.28)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.70 (-0.28)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.96 (-0.28)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.12 (-0.29)
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.25 (-0.16)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.25 (-0.16)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.25 (-0.16)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.13 (-0.16)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.16 (-0.16)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.31 (-0.16)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.33 (-0.15)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.13 (-0.15)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.40 (-0.16)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.29 (Base change)
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 28
- New Alliance – 28
- Trinidad – 28
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 28
- Northern Feed –28
- New Alliance – 28
- Trinidad – 28
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 33
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 30
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote