July 19, 2017

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.95 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.95 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.95 (-0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.55 (-0.02)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.55 (-0.02)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.95 (-0.03)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.07 (-0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.59 (-0.02)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.80 (-0.03)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.92 (-0.03)
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.43 (+0.06)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.43 (+0.06)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.43 (+0.06)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.30 (+0.05)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.33 (+0.05)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.43 (+0.05)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.45 (+0.05)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.35 (+0.05)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.53 (+0.06)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.56 (+0.05)
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 28
- New Alliance – 28
- Trinidad – 28
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 28
- Northern Feed –28
- New Alliance – 28
- Trinidad – 28
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 33
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 30
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote