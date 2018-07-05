class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321649 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

July 5, 2018

BY Michael Ferguson | July 5, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.48 (+0.19)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.48 (+0.19)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.48 (+0.19)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.48 (+0.19)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.63 (+0.19)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.63 (+0.19)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.48 (+0.19)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.52 (+0.19)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.65 (+0.19)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.03 (+0.19)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.43 (+0.19)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 4.48
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.63
  • New Alliance – 4.63
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.48
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.52
  • West Plains/Alliance –  4.65
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.03
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.43

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.12 (steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport –3.12 (steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.12 (steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.15 (steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.15 (Basis Change)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.20 (Basis Change)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.17 (steady)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.18 (steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.13 (steady)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.22 (Basis Change)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.09 (steady)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.30
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.30
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.30
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.30
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.14
  • New Alliance – 3.17
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.25
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –3.30
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.24
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.27

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 6.89 (-0.09)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
