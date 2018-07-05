July 5, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.48 (+0.19)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.48 (+0.19)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.48 (+0.19)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.48 (+0.19)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.63 (+0.19)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.63 (+0.19)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.48 (+0.19)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.52 (+0.19)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.65 (+0.19)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.03 (+0.19)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.43 (+0.19)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.48
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.63
- New Alliance – 4.63
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.48
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.52
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.65
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.03
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.43
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.12 (steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport –3.12 (steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.12 (steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.15 (steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.15 (Basis Change)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.20 (Basis Change)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.17 (steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.18 (steady)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.13 (steady)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.22 (Basis Change)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.09 (steady)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.30
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.30
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.30
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.30
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.14
- New Alliance – 3.17
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.25
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.30
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.24
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.27
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 6.89 (-0.09)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – ABI
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote