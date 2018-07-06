July 6, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.58 (+0.10)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.58 (+0.10)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.58 (+0.10)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.58 (+0.10)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.73 (+0.10)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.73 (+0.10)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.58 (+0.10)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.61 (+0.19)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.75 (+0.10)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.13 (+0.10)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.51 (+0.08)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.58
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.73
- New Alliance – 4.73
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.58
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.61
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.75
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.13
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.51
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.25 (Basis Change)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport –3.25 (Basis Change)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.25 (Basis Change)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.28 (Basis Change)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.23 (+0.08)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.28 (+0.08)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.25 (+0.08)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.26 (+0.08)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.21 (+0.08)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.30 (+0.08)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.17 (+0.08)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.38
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.38
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.38
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.38
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.28
- New Alliance – 3.28
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.33
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.38
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.32
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.34
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.37 (+0.48)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – ABI
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote