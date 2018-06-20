class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318916 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

June 19, 2018

BY Michael Ferguson | June 20, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.13 (-0.17)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.13 (-0.17)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.13 (-0.17)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.13 (-0.17)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.55 (-0.16)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.53 (-0.16)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.13 (-0.17)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.17 (-0.16)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.59 (-0.17)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.99 (-0.16)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.12 (-0.17)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 4.13
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.53
  • New Alliance – 4.53
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.13
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –  4.17
  • West Plains/Alliance –  4.57
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.99
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.12

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.23 (basis change)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.23 (basis change)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.23 (basis change)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.26 (basis change)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.12 (-0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.15 (-0.02)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.19 (-0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.12 (-0.02)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.24 (-0.02)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.04 (-0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.00 (-0.02)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.41
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.41
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.41
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.41
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.25
  • New Alliance – 3.28
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.36
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –3.35
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.35
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.31

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.44 (-0.19)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
