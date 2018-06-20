June 19, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.13 (-0.17)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.13 (-0.17)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.13 (-0.17)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.13 (-0.17)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.55 (-0.16)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.53 (-0.16)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.13 (-0.17)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.17 (-0.16)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.59 (-0.17)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.99 (-0.16)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.12 (-0.17)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.13
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.53
- New Alliance – 4.53
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.13
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.17
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.57
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.99
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.12
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.23 (basis change)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.23 (basis change)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.23 (basis change)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.26 (basis change)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.12 (-0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.15 (-0.02)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.19 (-0.02)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.12 (-0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.24 (-0.02)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.04 (-0.02)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.00 (-0.02)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.41
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.41
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.41
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.41
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.25
- New Alliance – 3.28
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.36
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.35
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.35
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.31
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.44 (-0.19)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – ABI
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote