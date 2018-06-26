class="post-template-default single single-post postid-320189 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

June 26, 2018

BY Michael Ferguson | June 26, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.08 (-0.07)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.08 (-0.07)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.08 (-0.07)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.08 (-0.07)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.30 (-0.12)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.30 (-0.12)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.08 (-0.12)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.92 (-0.11)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.35 (-0.14)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.75 (-0.13)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.01 (-0.09)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 4.08
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.32
  • New Alliance – 4.32
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.08
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –  3.92
  • West Plains/Alliance –  4.33
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.75
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.01

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.21 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.21 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.21 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.24 (+0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.10 (+0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.13 (+0.02)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.22 (+0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.18 (+0.02)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.22 (+0.03)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.01 (+0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.18 (Basis Change)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.38
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.38
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.38
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.38
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.23
  • New Alliance – 3.26
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.33
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –3.32
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.33
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.35

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.22 (-0.27)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
