June 29, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.29 (+0.17)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.29 (+0.17)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.29 (+0.17)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.29 (+0.17)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.46 (+0.16)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.46 (+0.16)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.34 (Basis Change)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.22 (+0.16)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.51 (+0.16)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.88 (+0.16)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.29 (Basis Change)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.29
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.48
- New Alliance – 4.48
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.34
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.22
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.51
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.88
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.29
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.20 (+0.06)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.20 (+0.06)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.20 (+0.06)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.23 (+0.06)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.16 (+0.05)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.19 (+0.05)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.25 (+0.05)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.15 (+0.05)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.20 (+0.05)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 2.99 (+0.05)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.17 (+0.05)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.36
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.36
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.36
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.36
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.24
- New Alliance – 3.24
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.31
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.36
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.31
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.33
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.13 (-0.04)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – ABI
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote