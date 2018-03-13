March 13, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.38 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.38 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.38 (-0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.95 (-0.02)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.95 (-0.02)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.38 (-0.02)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.42 (-0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 5.00 (-0.02)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.20 (-0.02)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.38 (-0.02)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.52
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.92
- New Alliance – 4.92
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.52
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.54
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.92
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.37
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.52
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.44 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.44 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.44 (+0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.27 (+0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.30 (+0.01)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.45 (+0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.43 (+0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.35 (+0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.52 (+0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.44 (+0.01)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.75
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.55
- New Alliance – 3.58
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.70
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.73
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.59
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.70
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.98 (-0.02)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote