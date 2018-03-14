March 14, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.43 (+0.05)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.43 (+0.05)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.43 (+0.05)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.90 (+0.05)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.90 (+0.05)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.48 (+0.05)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.46 (+0.04)
- West Plains/Alliance – 5.04 (+0.04)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.36 (+0.04)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.43 (+0.04)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.57
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.87
- New Alliance – 4.87
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.57
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.62
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.94
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.43
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.57
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.39 (-0.05)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.39 (-0.05)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.39 (-0.05)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.24 (-0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.27 (-0.03)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.44 (-0.03)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.40 (-0.03)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.32 (-0.03)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.49 (-0.03)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.41 (-0.03)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.73
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.53
- New Alliance – 3.53
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.63
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.70
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.31
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.68
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.81 (-0.17)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote