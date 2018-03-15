March 15, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.36 (-0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.36 (-0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.36 (-0.07)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.78 (-0.11)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.78 (-0.11)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.36 (-0.11)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.37 (-0.11)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.93 (-0.12)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.13 (-0.12)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.32 (-0.11)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.46
- Farmers Co-Op – 5.07
- New Alliance – 5.07
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.45
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.49
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.85
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.30
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.46
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.37 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.37 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.37 (-0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.22 (-0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.25 (-0.02)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.42 (-0.02)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.38 (-0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.30 (-0.02)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.47 (-0.02)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.39 (-0.02)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.71
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.51
- New Alliance – 3.51
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.66
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.67
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.56
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.66
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.90 (+0.08)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote