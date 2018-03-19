March 16, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.22 (-0.14)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.22 (-0.14)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.22 (-0.14)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.64 (-0.14)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.64 (-0.14)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.25 (-0.15)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.33 (-0.14)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.79 (-0.14)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.00 (-0.13)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.18 (-0.14)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.32
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.61
- New Alliance – 4.61
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.31
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.46
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.71
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.17
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.32
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.33 (-0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.33 (-0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.33 (-0.04)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.18 (-0.04)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.21 (-0.04)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.38 (-0.04)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.37 (-0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.26 (-0.04)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.43 (-0.04)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.35 (-0.04)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.69
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.49
- New Alliance – 3.49
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.64
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.69
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.54
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.64
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.98 (+0.08)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote