March 19, 2018

BY Chabella Guzman | March 19, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.92 (-0.30)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.92 (-0.30)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.92 (-0.30)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.35 (-0.29)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.35 (-0.29)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.96 (-0.29)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.04 (-0.29)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.50 (-0.29)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.70 (-0.30)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.88 (-0.29)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 4.03
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.33
  • New Alliance – 4.33
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.03
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –  4.07
  • West Plains/Alliance –  4.42
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.88
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.03

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.25 (-0.08)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.25 (-0.08)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.25 (-0.08)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.10 (-0.08)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.13 (-0.08)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.30 (-0.08)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.29 (-0.08)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.18 (-0.08)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.35 (-0.08)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.27 (-0.08)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 3.63
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.42
  • New Alliance – 3.42
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.57
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –3.56
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.47
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.58

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.71 (-0.27)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – 27
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
