March 21, 2017

BY Chabella Guzman | March 21, 2017
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 2.98 (-0.07)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 2.98 (-0.07)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 2.98 (-0.07)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.40 (-0.09)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 3.40 (-0.09)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.05 (-0.07)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 2.99 (-0.07)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.35 (-0.07)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 2.88 (-0.07)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.98 (-0.07)

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.04 (-0.03)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.04 (-0.03)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.04 (-0.03)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.00 (-0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.03 (-0.02)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.08 (-0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.06 (-0.02)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 2.98 (-0.01)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.16 (-0.03)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.05 (-0.03)

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 28
    • New Alliance – 28
    • Trinidad – 28
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 28
    • Northern Feed –28
    • New Alliance – 28
    • Trinidad – 28
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Trinidad – 33
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 30
    • Trinidad – 30
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 30

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
