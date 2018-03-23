class="post-template-default single single-post postid-299323 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

March 23, 2018

BY Chabella Guzman | March 23, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.01 (+0.08)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.01 (+0.08)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.01 (+0.08)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.39 (+0.08)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.39 (+0.08)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.05 (+0.08)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.13 (+0.08)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.44 (+0.08)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.79 (+0.08)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.97 (+0.08)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 4.13
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.38
  • New Alliance – 4.38
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.13
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –  4.12
  • West Plains/Alliance –  4.33
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.98
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.13

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.30 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.30 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.30 (+0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.12 (+0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.15 (+0.01)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.32 (+0.01)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.31 (+0.01)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.17 (+0.01)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.37 (+0.01)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.29 (+0.01)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 3.64
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.44
  • New Alliance – 3.44
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.59
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –3.63
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.49
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.59

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.77 (-0.02)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – 27
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
