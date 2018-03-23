March 23, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.01 (+0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.01 (+0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.01 (+0.08)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.39 (+0.08)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.39 (+0.08)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.05 (+0.08)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.13 (+0.08)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.44 (+0.08)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.79 (+0.08)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.97 (+0.08)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.13
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.38
- New Alliance – 4.38
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.13
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.12
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.33
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.98
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.13
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.30 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.30 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.30 (+0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.12 (+0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.15 (+0.01)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.32 (+0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.31 (+0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.17 (+0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.37 (+0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.29 (+0.01)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.64
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.44
- New Alliance – 3.44
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.59
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.63
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.49
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.59
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.77 (-0.02)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote