March 26, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.92 (-0.09)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.92 (-0.09)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.92 (-0.09)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.28 (-0.11)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.28 (-0.11)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.94 (-0.11)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.02 (-0.11)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.33 (-0.11)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.68 (-0.11)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.86 (-0.11)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.03
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.28
- New Alliance – 4.28
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.03
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.01
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.32
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.88
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.03
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.27 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.27 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.27 (-0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.14 (Basis Change)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.17 (Basis Change)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.29 (-0.03)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.29 (-0.03)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.12 (-0.03)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.34 (-0.03)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.26 (-0.03)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.62
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.47
- New Alliance – 3.47
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.57
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.61
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.45
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.57
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.74 (-0.03)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote