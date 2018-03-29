March 29, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.91 (+0.06)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.91 (+0.06)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.91 (+0.06)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.27 (+0.06)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.27 (+0.06)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.93 (+0.06)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.97 (+0.06)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.32 (+0.06)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.67 (+0.06)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.85 (+0.06)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.01
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.26
- New Alliance – 4.26
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.01
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.04
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.31
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.86
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.01
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.41 (+0.14)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.41 (+0.14)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.41 (+0.14)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.28 (+0.15)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.31 (+0.15)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.43 (+0.14)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.44 (+0.14)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.28 (+0.14)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.48 (+0.15)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.40 (+0.14)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.77
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.61
- New Alliance – 3.61
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.72
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.78
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.61
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.72
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.94 (+0.17)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote