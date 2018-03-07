March 7, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.52 (-0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.52 (-0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.52 (-0.08)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 5.09 (-0.07)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 5.09 (-0.07)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.52 (-0.07)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.55 (-0.07)
- West Plains/Alliance – 5.17 (-0.07)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.34 (-0.07)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.52 (-0.07)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.66
- Farmers Co-Op – 5.06
- New Alliance – 5.06
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.66
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.53
- West Plains/Alliance – 5.06
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.51
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.66
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.39 (-0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.39 (-0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.39 (-0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.27 (-0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.30 (-0.01)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.40 (-0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.39 (-0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.30 (-0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.47 (-0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.39 (-0.01)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.71
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.53
- New Alliance – 3.56
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.66
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.71
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.56
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.66
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 9.14 (-0.10)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote