March 8, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.51 (-0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.51 (-0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.51 (-0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 5.08 (-0.01)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 5.08 (-0.01)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.51 (-0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.54 (-0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 5.13 (-0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.33 (-0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.51 (-0.01)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.65
- Farmers Co-Op – 5.05
- New Alliance – 5.05
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.65
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.65
- West Plains/Alliance – 5.05
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.50
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.65
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.46 (+0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.46 (+0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.46 (+0.07)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.33 (+0.06)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.36 (+0.06)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.47 (+0.07)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.45 (+0.06)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.36 (+0.06)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.54 (+0.07)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.46 (+0.07)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.75
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.57
- New Alliance – 3.60
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.70
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.76
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.60
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.70
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 9.13 (-0.01)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote