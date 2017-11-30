Nov. 30, 2017

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.22 (+0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.22 (+0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.22 (+0.04)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.01 (+0.03)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.01 (+0.03)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.23 (+0.03)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.16 (Steady)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.96 (Steady)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.22 (Steady)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.10 (+0.02)
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.13 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.13 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.13 (+0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.98(+0.04)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.01 (+0.04)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.14 (+0.02)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.12 (+0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.06 (+0.03)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.16 (+0.02)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.07 (+0.03)
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.38
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote