Nov. 30, 2017

BY Chabella Guzman | November 30, 2017
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.22 (+0.04)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.22 (+0.04)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.22 (+0.04)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.01 (+0.03)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.01 (+0.03)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.23 (+0.03)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.16 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.96 (Steady)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.22 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.10 (+0.02)

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.13 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.13 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.13 (+0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.98(+0.04)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.01 (+0.04)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.14 (+0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.12 (+0.02)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.06 (+0.03)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.16 (+0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.07 (+0.03)

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.38

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – 27
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
