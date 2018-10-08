Oct. 5, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.49 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.49 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.49 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.49 (+0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.67 (+0.05)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.67 (+0.05)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.51 (+0.02)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.49 (+0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.56 (+0.03)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.64 (+0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.44 (+0.02)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 4.50 (+0.02)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.69
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.69
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.69
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.69
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.88
- New Alliance – 4.88
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.68
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.69
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.88
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.28 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport –3.28 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.30 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.30 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.25 (+0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.22 (+0.03)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.33 (+0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.33 (+0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.22 (+0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.28 (Steady)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.28 (Steady)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.27 (+0.01)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.28
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.28
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.30
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.30
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.25
- New Alliance – 3.22
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.33
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.33
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.22
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 6.89 (+0.10)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 22
- New Alliance – 22
- Trinidad – 22
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 22
- Northern Feed –22
- New Alliance – 22
- Trinidad – 22
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 24
- Trinidad – 24
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote