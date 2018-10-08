class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339766 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Oct. 5, 2018

BY Chabella Guzman | October 8, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.49 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.49 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.49 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.49 (+0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.67 (+0.05)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.67 (+0.05)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.51 (+0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.49 (+0.02)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.56 (+0.03)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.64 (+0.01)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.44 (+0.02)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 4.50 (+0.02)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.69
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.69
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.69
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.69
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.88
  • New Alliance – 4.88
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.68
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.69
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.88
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.28 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport –3.28 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.30 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.30 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.25 (+0.03)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.22 (+0.03)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.33 (+0.01)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.33 (+0.01)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.22 (+0.01)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.28 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.28 (Steady)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.27 (+0.01)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.28
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.28
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.30
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.30
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.25
  • New Alliance – 3.22
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.33
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.33
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.22
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 6.89 (+0.10)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 22
    • New Alliance – 22
    • Trinidad – 22
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 22
    • Northern Feed –22
    • New Alliance – 22
    • Trinidad – 22
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 24
    • Trinidad – 24
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
