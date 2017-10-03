Rushville Gordon Schools Auction

Improvements to the downtown plaza on 18th Street in Scottsbluff are progressing, according to City Manager Nathan Johnson. Johnson told the city council the skating rink w...
(LAS VEGAS) -- Photos and video show the hotel suite-turned-crime scene at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in the wake of the Sunday night mass shooting that k...
(BARCELONA) -- The day after more than two million Catalans voted in favor of independence in a chaotic and violent referendum, the streets of Barcelona were lined with Catalo...
OMAHA (DTN) -- Corn farmers enrolled in the Price Loss Coverage program should receive a payment rate of 34 cents per bushel on last year's crop while wheat farmers should rec...
Class B-4 District at Sidney The Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats have been making a steady climb up the leader board this season and on Monday in Sidney they dominated the field ...
Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events: INTERLEAGUE Final Arizona 14 Kansas City 2 AMERICAN LEAGU...
(NEW YORK) -- The sheer number of mass shootings in America means that presidents – and recent presidents more than most -- have had to deal with the aftermath.Former Pr...
(NEW YORK) -- Black-ish returns Tuesday night, and it kicks off its fourth season in topical style, with Columbus Day around the corner. In the episode, the Johnsons go to Jac...
(NEW YORK) -- The beginning of October typically marks the first taste of autumn. It is also a time that people celebrate some popular delicacies in America. October 4 is Nati...
(NEW YORK) -- Every bride wants to look her best at her wedding day.For Ferrin Roy, that meant proudly displaying the birthmark on her face."It was never a thought to cover it...
After Maren Morris’ surprise release of the track “Dear Hate” in response to the mass shooting at a country concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night, the so...
Monday's Scores< By The Associated Press= VOLLEYBALL= Malcolm def. Johnson County Central, 25-8, 25-12, 25-13 Ralston def. Milford, 25-12, 25-13 Ralston def. Syracuse,...
