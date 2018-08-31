Administration on E15: “Let’s Get it Done”

Year-round E15 sales are nearing reality. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reports in Boone, Iowa at the Farm Progress Show that he has spoken with the President, who wants to make an announcement next week.

Perdue told the Iowa City Gazette he received a phone call from the White House while attending the outdoor farm show. Trump told Perdue “let’s get it done,” ordering him to meet with Environmental Protection Agency acting administrator Andrew Wheeler. Following the call, Perdue told reporters he expects to have an announcement “sooner rather than later.”

Perdue says the action needs to clear some legal and regulatory hurdles, but added Trump gives executive orders, not suggestions, saying “so we’re going to get it done.” The question remains though, at what cost would E15 sales come under the give-and-take operating nature of the Trump administration, more so with the controversial actions around the Renewable Fuel Standard.