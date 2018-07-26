Farmers Edge and Phillips Seed Farms Inc. to Take Digital Connectivity to New Level in Prime Agricultural Region

WINNIPEG, Manitoba & HOPE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jul 26, 2018–Today, Farmers Edge™, a global leader in decision agriculture, announced a collaboration with Phillips Seed Farms Inc., a trusted full-line seed company servicing Midwest and Southern U.S. states –one of the strongest agricultural regions in the country. Phillips Seed will take the digital connectivity between farmers and their dealer representatives one step further with customized services based on Farmers Edge robust analytics and near real-time insights.

Under this partnership, Phillips Seed dealers spanning across Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa, Missouri, Texas, and Colorado will access Farmers Edge suite of precision digital solutions, including: daily satellite imagery, on-farm weather stations, field-centric data collection, and a wide variety of advanced decision support tools, such as benchmarking analytics and predictive crop models. With tens of thousands of fields in the Farmers Edge database, the benchmarking tool allows growers to measure the relative yield of hybrids and varieties they grow on their fields and compare it to other varieties/hybrids anywhere from 125 to 480 miles within their region. This ground-breaking technology will take the reliable services growers have come to rely on from their Phillips Seed dealer representatives to a new level of trust.

The best-in-seed genetics paired with unrivaled field-centric analytics and distinctive data-driven insights speeds up the decision-making process for growers by eliminating the need to guess or justify their decisions months later. The fusion of Phillips Seed innovative technology and Farmers Edge digital agronomic tools will have a positive impact where it matters the most to growers –on their fields, and in their wallets.

“Across different agricultural regions, growers are leveraging data from previous seasons to inform upcoming decisions,” said Wade Barnes, CEO of Farmers Edge. “In farming, even if you have a great game plan, conditions change. What’s needed are predictive precision tools that can automatically adapt and react to these changing conditions, and that’s exactly what Farmer Edge offers. We’re combining Phillips Seed expertise in matching the right genetics with our data-rich analytics to plant seeds in the right environment, where they will thrive. We’re equipping growers to prosper right from seed selection through to harvest,” he concluded.

“Growers are inundated by data management providers. Most offer one specific service to help farmers manage their data, but Farmers Edge has set a precedent in data integration by bringing field-centric data collection, processing, predictive crop modeling, forecasting, and machine learning into one platform,” said Kory K. Smith, General Manager for Phillips Seed. “We are continuously seeking better ways to meet growers’ needs and solve their challenges, and Farmers Edge technology will help us address both,” Smith finished.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in decision agriculture servicing over 22 million paid product acres worldwide with precision digital solutions. Integrating field-centric data, easy-to-use software, state-of-the-art processing technology, predictive modeling, and advanced agronomic analytics, Farmers Edge provides growers with scalable solutions to produce more with less.

Using innovative digital agronomic tools, Farmers Edge solutions focus on the sustainable production of high-yielding, high-quality crops and are designed to optimize inputs, minimize environmental impact, and protect economic viability of the farm. From seed selection to yield data analytics, Farmers Edge transforms big data into timely and accurate insights to support informed decision making. For more information about Farmers Edge, visit FarmersEdge.ca or FarmersEdgeUSA.com.

About Phillips Seed Farms Inc.

Phillips Seed Farms Inc. has been offering a full line-up of quality seed products since 1985 and has grown to three production facilities servicing seven western states. It is a family owned and operated business with deep roots in local communities.

Phillips Seed has a philosophy to offer growers the greatest seed genetics for their environments. This is accomplished through extensive testing program including replicated evaluation trials, strip trials, and on-farm evaluations. Their focus is on genetic development and complimentary technologies that excel on growers’ fields.

The company recognizes that seed decisions should be made in the field, not in the boardroom, and that a seed choice should be just that – a choice.