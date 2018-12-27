Sharing wheat knowledge

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Helping those who serve in wheat organization leadership roles develop a better understanding of entire milling process was the focus of the IGP–KSU Flour Milling for State Wheat Commissioners and Staff course held December 17–19, 2018. Sixteen participants representing five state and national wheat organizations experienced hands-on training at the Hal Ross Flour Mill and the Shellenberger Hall milling and baking labs.

“During the course, the participants learned in-depth about the six U.S. wheat classes and how each class affects the milling and baking processes, and flour quality,” says Shawn Thiele, IGP Institute interim associate director and flour milling and grain processing curriculum manager.

Class discussions and labs focused on milling processes, wheat selection and flour blending for baking functionality. Participants learned about how quality impacts all aspects of the milling and baking processes.

“It has been valuable for me to see how the quality of wheat that I raise on my farm affects the miller and baker and the products they make for their customers,” says Justin Knopf, wheat farmer from Salina, Kansas and a leader with the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers.

He adds, “I now have a better understanding of, and appreciation for, what wheat goes through after it leaves my farm, the complexity of the milling process, and the science that goes into milling and baking.”

This is one example of the many customized grain processing and flour milling courses offered by the IGP Institute. In addition, the IGP Institute provides training’s in the areas of feed manufacturing and grain quality management, and grain marketing and risk management. To learn more about training opportunities at the IGP Institute, visit www.grains.k-state.edu/igp.