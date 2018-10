KNEB ELECTION NIGHT 2018 COVERAGE

LISTEN TO LIVE CONTINUOUS COVERAGE FROM 5 PM TO 11 PM ON KNEB 960 AM/100.3 FM

UPDATES ON LOCAL RESULTS EVERY HOUR FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM ON 94.1 THE BRAND & 101.7 THE TRAIL

UPDATES ON KNEB.TV & ALLO CHANNEL 15, MOBIUS CHANNEL 1500) THROUGHOUT THE EVENING – AND LIVE AT 10:00 P.M.

UPDATED RESULTS