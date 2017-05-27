

KNEB Presents

An Evening of Comedy featuring Bill Engvall

with special guest Gary Brightwell



Saturday, May 27, 2017

Five Rocks Amphitheater – Gering, NE

Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.

Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on this website on Saturday, March 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

The KNEB Summer Entertainment Series kicks off with AN EVENING OF COMEDY FEATURING BILL ENGVALL with special guest Gary Brightwell at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering, Nebraska on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Purchase your tickets below! There are two ticket options: VIP tickets if for entry into the rows directly in front of the stage, while General Admission is for entry into the facility, with no seating. Those with General Admission tickets should bring a lawn chair or blankets for seating.

Bill Engvall

Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Most recently, Bill was a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals. Earlier this year, Bill lent his voice to the animated comedy series Bounty Hunters, which aired on CMT. He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. Bill was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB’s hit sketch comedy show Blue Collar TV and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. In 2012 he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the Them Idiots Whirled Tour, which aired as a special on CMT.

Bill’s first album, Here’s Your Sign, is certified platinum and held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, Dorkfish, also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. Bill has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography Bill Engvall –Just A Guy.

A native of Galveston, Texas, Bill moved to Dallas and worked as a disc jockey with plans of becoming a teacher. While in a nightclub one evening, he tried his hand at stand-up comedy and found that making people laugh was truly his forte. Soon after, he moved to Los Angeles and went on to star in the Showtime special, A Pair of Joker’s, hosted A&E’s Evening at the Improv and appeared on The Tonight Show and Late Show with David Letterman. In 1992, Bill won the American Comedy Award for “Best Male Stand-up Comedian.” He appeared in several episodes of Designing Women and co-starred in Delta and The Jeff Foxworthy Show. Bill resides in Southern California with his family. More information is available at www.billengvall.com.

Gary Brightwell

Born and raised in Southern California Gary began his leap into comedy while studying Engineering at Cal State Long Beach. After receiving two degrees in aerospace engineering and working full time during the day as an engineer and working at night as an emcee at a comedy club in Hermosa Beach, CA, he decided to quit the steady income of the engineering job and go into stand-up comedy full time.

Since his decision Gary and his observational humor has been featured on many comedy shows including NBC’s “Friday Night”, A&E’s “Comedy on the Road”, “An Evening at the Improv”, Comedy Central, and a PBS comedy special entitled “Can We Be Serious”.

Not only is he featured regularly on Sirius/XM Satellite radio, for over 4 years, he hosted his own weekly show with Blue Collar comedian Bill Engvall called “Off The Cuff”.

Gary continues to perform at theatre’s and clubs opening for the likes of Bill Engvall, Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, Brian Regan, Garry Shandling, and many others.

He has, and continues to travel extensively all over the world for the USO and Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) entertaining the currently deployed men and women our United States military.