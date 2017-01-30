Community Pharmacy at Regional West part of top ranked pharmacy network

Community Pharmacy at Regional West in Scottsbluff is a member of the Health Mart network, which was recently recognized as the top pharmacy network by J.D. Powers.

Health Mart ranked highest overall among brick and mortar pharmacies (898 on a 1,000-point scale), performing particularly well in the store; non-pharmacist staff; cost competitiveness; and pharmacist factors.

“Community Pharmacy is proud to be a part of the Health Mart family and of the recognition from J.D. Powers,” said Michelle Smith, RPh, Operations Manager at Community Pharmacy. “Our patients value the personalized care that we offer. We are able to take the time to get to know our customers and work for them in order to reach the best therapeutic outcomes.”

The 2016 U.S. Pharmacy Study measured customer satisfaction with brick and mortar pharmacies across five factors: prescription ordering/pick-up process; store; cost competitiveness; non-pharmacist staff; and pharmacist. The study is based on responses from 14,789 pharmacy customers who filled a new prescription or refilled a prescription during the three months prior to the survey period of June 2016.

Community Pharmacy has been serving the Panhandle since 1998, and is conveniently located in Medical Plaza South at Regional West Medical Center and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Community Pharmacy offers drive-through service, blood-pressure checks on Monday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m., and accepts most insurance plans, including Nebraska and Wyoming Medicaid.