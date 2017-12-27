Grain Sorghum Is Now an Advanced Biofuel

The Environmental Protection Agency recently released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding sorghum and advanced biofuels. Growth Energy says the release had to do with the life-cycle Greenhouse Gas Emissions associated with biofuels that are produced from grain sorghum oil extracted at dry-mill ethanol plants.

The agency says in evaluating the product, the GHG emissions of producing biofuels from distillers’ sorghum oil results in no significant upstream agricultural GHG emissions. That means biofuels produced from sorghum oil would meet the GHG-emissions reduction threshold required for advanced biofuels and biomass-based biodiesel under the Renewable Fuels Standard Program.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says this is great news for a lot of ethanol producers who use grain sorghum as a feedstock because it opens up a valuable additional market for one of their more important co-products. “Our industry has a history of leading innovation in the production of clean, renewable fuel, and in creating value for associated co-products,” Skor adds. “This is an exciting step for producers who are poised to provide more homegrown fuels to America.”