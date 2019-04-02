Ralco Donates Over $15,000 in Product to Nebraska Farmers and Ranchers to Help with Flood Relief Efforts

Marshall, MN—April 2, 2019—Ralco announced today a donation of over $15,000 in mineral, feed additive and stress relief products to aid farmers and ranchers suffering from the flooding crisis in Nebraska. Mineral was donated to the Nebraska Flood Relief for Livestock Producers while feed additives and stress relief products were donated to the Fullerton Livestock Market for further distribution. See additional contact information below.

“Our products help cattle overcome intense, high-stress situations, particularly Fight Strong® for Cattle which was a large portion of product we sent to Nebraska,” said President and CEO of Ralco, Brian Knochenmus. “This donation will aid in getting cattle up and eating again and support their immune system after the stress caused by the flood.”

February brought a record-setting 30 inches of snow to Nebraska, followed by heavy rain on already frozen ground that sent rivers over the edge in March and catalyzed severe flooding. In the midst of that, farmers and ranchers are mid-calving season and struggling to even reach their cows let alone make it to town for supplies.

“Over $6,500 of product sent to Nebraska was aimed specifically at helping farmers and ranchers during this incredibly tough calving season,” said Ralco’s Ruminant Research Manager, Brandon Rodriguez. Two calving products sent, Start Strong® for Calves and Fight Strong® for Calf Stress, help get calves up and drinking and relieve issues with scours.

“Nebraska is suffering from the worst flooding in half a century and we want to do what we can to help,” said Knochenmus. “It is our hope this donation will relieve some stress not only for the cattle but farmers and ranchers working tirelessly under these conditions.”

Ralco is a third-generation family-owned multinational company with distribution in more than 20 countries. Ralco is a leading global supplier of livestock nutrition, animal health products and crop enhancement technologies that support large segments of the livestock, poultry, aquaculture and crop production industries. https://ralcoagriculture.com/

