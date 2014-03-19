class="page-template-default page page-id-253442 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Great American Eclipse 2017

On Aug. 21, 2017, millions of people from across the world will gather to witness one of nature’s most breathtaking sights: a total solar eclipse. The last one in the continental United States took place in 1979. This one will carve a path across the entire country – and Nebraska and Wyoming happen to be a prime spot for viewing it.