Journeyman Carpenter Wanted!!

Paul Reed Construction & Supply, Inc., a leading General Contractor in Western Nebraska, has opportunities available for dedicated, team orientated and knowledgeable for an experienced Carpenter. Minimum 5 years of active experience required. Good pay based on experience.
Please apply in person to PRC at 2970 N. 10th St. in Gering, or submit a resume/application at https://www.paulreedconstruction.com/about-us/employment/
Paul Reed Construction is proud to serve Western Nebraska, Northern Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming and has satisfied customers for 35 years.
Paul Reed Construction offers a benefit package which includes: Competitive wages, health insurance, paid personal leave and a retirement program. Valid driver’s license with a clean driving record are required.
If you feel you are a qualified applicant please send your resume
Equal Opportunity Employer
