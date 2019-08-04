Journeyman Carpenter Wanted!!

class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-370404 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Paul Reed Construction & Supply, Inc., a leading General Contractor in Western Nebraska, has opportunities available for dedicated, team orientated and knowledgeable for an experienced Carpenter. Minimum 5 years of active experience required. Good pay based on experience. Please apply in person to PRC at 2970 N. 10th St. in Gering, or submit a resume/application at https://www.paulreedconstruction.com/about-us/employment/ Paul Reed Construction is proud to serve Western Nebraska, Northern Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming and has satisfied customers for 35 years. Paul Reed Construction offers a benefit package which includes: Competitive wages, health insurance, paid personal leave and a retirement program. Valid driver’s license with a clean driving record are required. If you feel you are a qualified applicant please send your resume Equal Opportunity Employer Kevin J. Hauser Paul Reed Construction 2970 N. 10th St. Gering, Ne 69341  

