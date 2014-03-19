Admissions Coordinator

Details Heritage Estates, a premier provider of long term care services, is offering an opportunity for the right person to join us as an Admissions & clinical Corrdinator. this person processes all inquiries for admission to the facility and coordinates the admissions process. Qualified candidates will have strong organizational, communication and time management skills. Candidates mus possess LPN or RN licensure. Heritage Estates offers a great benefits package, 401(k), personal/sick time and education assistance. Qualified candidates may apply online at www.heritageestates-gering.com or in person at Heritage Estates; 2325 Lodge Drive in Gering Nebraska.