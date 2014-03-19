Building Service Tech II – UNL
Details
BUILDING SERVICE TECH II (Scottsbluff)
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Panhandle Research & Extension Center
Perform all phases of general and aesthetic maintenance. Duties include assisting with tasks and projects related to the renovation and preservation of PHREC buildings including: inspecting, repairing, or installing wall and floor coverings; pictures, light fixtures, blackboards, whiteboards, maps, cabinets, shelves, doors, and windows; assisting with small construction projects involving masonry and concrete; replacing ceiling tiles; assisting with interior and exterior painting, staining, and weatherproofing; removing snow; assisting with landscaping; and serving on-call after hours as needed. Coordinate assignments and work orders with Facility Manager, outside contractors, and service providers. Maintain accurate records and documentation. Other duties as assigned. Criminal background check, physical, and driving record review will be conducted. Excellent benefits including staff/dependent scholarship program. Applicant review begins September 4. View requisition S_180685 at https://employment.unl.edu for complete information and to apply. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is an EO/AA employer and encourages minorities, women, veterans, and individuals with disabilities to apply.