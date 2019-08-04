CenCon LLC-Hiring Laborers and Equipment Operators

Details

Utility Contractor hiring Laborers and Equipment Operators. Full time positions. Must have valid drivers license with no DUI's or Suspensions. DOT drug testing required and no previous felony's. Home office in Scottsbluff but will be out of town. Weekly pay and peridem for travel. Call 308-635-7414 to make an appointment to fill out an application. Above criteria a must to apply.

Our company info is:

CenCon LLC

50357 Highway 71 Scottsbluff, NE 69361

308-635-7414

308-635-2429 fax