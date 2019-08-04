CenCon LLC-Hiring Laborers and Equipment Operators

class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-375195 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Utility Contractor hiring Laborers and Equipment Operators. Full time positions. Must have valid drivers license with no DUI's or Suspensions. DOT drug testing required and no previous felony's. Home office in Scottsbluff but will be out of town. Weekly pay and peridem for travel. Call 308-635-7414 to make an appointment to fill out an application. Above criteria a must to apply.
Our company info is:
CenCon LLC
50357 Highway 71 Scottsbluff, NE  69361
308-635-7414
308-635-2429 fax

Contact

