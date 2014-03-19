class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-377513 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
DHHS Hiring Child and Family Services Specialists
Are you looking for a job that is more than a paycheck? A job where you really can make a difference helping people live better lives? THE DEPARTMENT of HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES IS LOOKING FOR Child and Family Services Specialists TO JOIN our TEAM IN Gering. Our EXCELLENT BENEFIT PACKAGE INCLUDES generous paid vacation and sick leave, HEALTH, DENTAL, VISION AND LIFE INSURANCE, TUITION ASSISTANCE, and a positive and friendly work environment. Take the first step toward a meaningful career assisting children and families in Western Nebraska and apply today at State Jobs.Nebraska.gov
<http://Jobs.Nebraska.gov
>. Position requires a bachelors degree and valid driver’s license. THE STATE OF NEBRASKA COMPLIES WITH VETERANS PREFERENCE LAWS.
