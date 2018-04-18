Fisher Roofing and Restoration Hiring Office Assistant

Details Fisher Roofing and Restoration is looking for Part Time Office Assistant with Hands on experience with MS Office and Quick Books experience. Other Requirements and Responsibilities asked but not limited to, would be, answering incoming calls with an upbeat and polite manner, record information or transfer calls to appropriate personnel, Maintain and update various paperwork. Record and prepare time cards for Payroll. Compose and typing of estimates and word documents. Maintain and update files, databases and other general office duties. Send Resume to 1328 Ave A, Scottsbluff, NE 69361