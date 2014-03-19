Full & Part Time CNA and Med Aides

Details

Heritage Estates is hiring both Full-Time & Part-Time, Certified Nursing Assistants & Medication Aides. Heritage Estates offers excellent benefits & competitive salaries with shift differentials, as well as a comfortable, friendly work environment and is college schedule friendly. If you enjoy caring for others while working in a team oriented environment, then Heritage Estates is the place for you! Applications are available online at www.heritagesestates-gering.com or in person at 2325 Lodge Drivein Gering.

Certified Nationally as a Best Place to Work, Heritage Estates offers an excellent benefits package, competitive salaries, educational opportunities & room for advancement. A NEW night differential is being offered for Night RN’s & LPN’s and applications are now being accepted for these positions. Heritage Estates is family serving family and we want you as part of our family!!

