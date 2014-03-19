class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-326352 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Full-Time Day Cook
Details
Certified Nationally as a Best Place to Work, Heritage Estates offers an excellent benefits package, competitive salaries, as well as a comfortable work environment. Applications are now being accepted for a Full-Time Day Cook position. If you enjoy cooking and caring for others while working in a team oriented environment, then Heritage Estates is the place for you! Applications are available online at www.heritagesestates-gering.com or in person at 2325 Lodge Drive in Gering.)
