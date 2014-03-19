Grains Personnel
Details
Company: Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC
Position:Grains Personnel
Location:Bridgeport Nebraska
Contact:Lisa Carter
Phone:308-262-2020
|
Responsibilities:
|
• Inspect grain delivered to Bridgeport Ethanol LLC to insure that grain is of acceptable quality and meets specifications outlined in the purchase contract.
• Weighing in/out of all trucks and directing trucks to the proper location for loading/unloading with the plant compound.
• Prioritizes work for most efficient use of time and resources.
• Timely loading of distillers grain trucks and railcars as required by Bridgeport Ethanol LLC.
• Performs other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned by the Plant Manager.
• Establishes and maintains effective working relationships with co-workers, contractors, customers and suppliers.
• Wash loaders
• Check fluid levels in loaders, railcar mover and other equipment.
• Grease loaders, railcar mover and other equipment at the designated schedule issued by maintenance.
• Inspect loaders, railcar mover and other equipment for defects, cracks, brakes, tires, etc at the designated schedule issued by maintenance.
• Be familiar with employee handbook and all safety requirements.
• Check oil levels in gearboxes in grain receiving area at the designated schedule issued by maintenance.
• Grease moving equipment in the distillers grain area at the designated schedule issued by maintainance.
• Check gearboxes in distillers grain area at the designated schedule issued by maintenance.
• Load distillers grain and alcohol trucks and railcars.
• Clean up spills.
• Listen and look for operations problems as you travel through the plant and notify operations personnel of suspicious noises.
• Maintain work areas by sweeping, squeegee and other methods assigned.
• Weigh incoming/outgoing truck traffic and prepare appropriate bills.
• Pump out scales when needed.
|
Education/Experience:
|
• High School Diploma or GED
|
Skills Required:
|
• Ability and willingness to learn new skills and responsibilities.
• Ability to follow written and oral instructions
• Ability to follow standard operating procedures.
• Posses logical problem solving ability.
• Ability to manage confined space entry, climb ladders and lift 60 pounds required.
• Accuracy in sampling and record keeping.
• Some mechanical ability.
• Demonstrated trouble shooting ability.
• Must be clean shaven.
• Oral and written communication skills.
• Strong work ethic, attention to detail and ability to work in a fast paced environment.
|
Protective Clothing Required:
|
Gloves, hard hat, eye protections, hard toe shoes, ear plugs
|
Supervisory Responsibilities:
|
None at this time.
|
Supervisor:
|
Reports to the Plant Manager
|
Other:
|
Non-smoking environment. Drug free workplace.