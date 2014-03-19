Grains Personnel

• Inspect grain delivered to Bridgeport Ethanol LLC to insure that grain is of acceptable quality and meets specifications outlined in the purchase contract.

• Weighing in /out of all trucks and directing trucks to the proper location for loading/unloading with the plant compound.

• Prioritizes work for most efficient use of time and resources.

• Timely loading of distillers grain trucks and railcars as required by Bridgeport Ethanol LLC.

• Performs other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned by the Plant Manager .

• Establishes and maintains effective working relationships with co-workers, contractors, customers and suppliers.

• Wash loaders

• Check fluid levels in loaders, railcar mover and other equipment.

• Grease loaders, railcar mover and other equipment at the designated schedule issued by maintenance.

• Inspect loaders, railcar mover and other equipment for defects, cracks, brakes, tires , etc at the designated schedule issued by maintenance.

• Be familiar with employee handbook and all safety requirements.

• Check oil levels in gearboxes in grain receiving area at the designated schedule issued by maintenance.

• Grease moving equipment in the distillers grain area at the designated schedule issued by maintainance .

• Check gearboxes in distillers grain area at the designated schedule issued by maintenance.

• Load distillers grain and alcohol trucks and railcars.

• Clean up spills.

• Listen and look for operations problems as you travel through the plant and notify operations personnel of suspicious noises.

• Maintain work areas by sweeping, squeegee and other methods assigned.

• Weigh incoming/outgoing truck traffic and prepare appropriate bills.