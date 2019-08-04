Heavy Equipment Operator/Class B CDL Water Truck Driver

Details Paul Reed Construction & Supply, Inc., a leading General Contractor in Western Nebraska, has opportunities available for dedicated, team orientated Heavy Equipment Operators and Class B CDL Water Truck Drivers. The Operator will be responsible for the daily operation of Tractors, Loaders, Motor Graders, Dozers and we're also looking for Class B Water Truck drivers. Paul Reed Construction plenty of hours, top wages for the area and a daily Per Diem. Valid driver’s license with a clean driving record are requir ed. Overnight travel likely. Paul Reed Construction is proud to serve Western Nebraska, Northern Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming and has satisfied customers for 35 years. If you feel you are a qualified applicant please send your resume Equal Opportunity Employer. Job Type: Full-time Kevin J. Hauser Paul Reed Construction 2970 N. 10th St. Gering, Ne 69341