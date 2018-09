Help Wanted – Nighttime Line Haul Driver

Details Brown Transfer is looking for a local line haul driver. This is a Monday through Friday nighttime position with minimal weekend work. You must have a current Nebraska Class A CDL with a good driving record and the ability to obtain hazmat and doubles endorsements. It's local haul, you'll be home everyday, call Steve at 308-632-8888. Competitive pay, health benefits, and 401K.